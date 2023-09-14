Advertisment
#National

PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

14 Sep 2023
Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on 'Hindi Diwas', which is annually observed on this day and is aimed at the promotion of the language.

"Best wishes to all my family members on the Hindi Diwas. I wish the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and harmony," he said on X.

