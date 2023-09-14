PM Modi greets people on Hindi Diwas

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on 'Hindi Diwas', which is annually observed on this day and is aimed at the promotion of the language.
"Best wishes to all my family members on the Hindi Diwas. I wish the Hindi language will continue to strengthen the thread of national unity and harmony," he said on X.
मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को हिन्दी दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि हिन्दी भाषा राष्ट्रीय एकता और सद्भावना की डोर को निरंतर मजबूत करती रहेगी।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 14, 2023