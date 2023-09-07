PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.

He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X.

जन्माष्टमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन अवसर मेरे सभी परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे, यही कामना है। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023

Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.