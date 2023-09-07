Advertisment
#National

PM Modi greets people on Janmashtami

NewsDrum Desk
07 Sep 2023
Narendra Modi Jakarta

Narendra Modi among people from India in Jakarta

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Janmashtami on Thursday.

He wished new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of "every member of my family", a reference to citizens, on this auspicious occasion. "Jai Shri Krishna," Modi added in his post on X.

Janmashtami is observed to celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna.

#Narendra Modi #Janmashtami
