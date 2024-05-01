PM Modi greets people on Maharashtra, Gujarat statehood days

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the statehood days of Maharashtra and Gujarat, lauding the legacy and tradition of the two western states. He said on X, "Maharashtra Statehood Day is about celebrating the glorious legacy and indomitable spirit of this land which has produced great visionaries and is associated with cultural richness. Maharashtra stands tall as a beacon of tradition, progress and unity." He reaffirmed his commitment to keep working for Maharashtra's progress.

In another post, he said, "On this auspicious occasion of Gujarat's Statehood Day, we remember the rich cultural heritage, remarkable achievements and vibrant spirit of the people of Gujarat. May the state continue to flourish, prosper, and inspire generations with its ethos of entrepreneurship, resilience and inclusive development. My best wishes to the people of Gujarat." The two states were carved out of Bombay State in 1960 and have been engines of India's industrial and economic growth over the decades. PTI KR KR MNK MNK