PM Modi extends greetings to people on Makar Sankranti, Bihu festivals

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on Tuesday.

The festival marks the beginning of the Sun's 'uttarayana' (northward) journey, considered auspicious in Hindu tradition.

Modi wished new energy and enthusiasm to everyone, and also greeted people on Magh Bihu, a harvest festival celebrated in Assam.

He said on X, "We celebrate the abundance of nature, the joy of harvest and the spirit of togetherness. May this festival further the spirit of happiness and togetherness."

