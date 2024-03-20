PM Modi greets people on Navroz

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Navroz on Wednesday.

Navroz marks the traditional new year of Parsis and is a festival of Iranian origin.

Modi said on X, "Navroz Mubarak! On this blessed day, I wish for everyone's joy and well-being. May the coming year be filled with success, and growth and enhance the bond of unity in our society."