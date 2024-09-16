PM Modi greets people on occasion of Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday and wished that harmony and togetherness may always prevail.

"Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around," Modi said on X.

Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Muslims around the world mark the day by reflecting on the Prophet's teachings and life. The Prophet passed away on the same day.