PM Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib and said its teachings inspire humanity to strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony.

The Guru Granth Sahib is the holy book of the Sikhs, revered by the community as a living guru.

"Warm greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. The timeless teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji continue to illuminate lives across the world, reminding us of the values of compassion, humility and service," Modi said on X.

The teachings inspire humanity to strengthen the spirit of unity and harmony, he noted.

"May we always walk the path of wisdom shown by the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji and strive to build a better planet," the prime minister stated. PTI ASK MPL MPL