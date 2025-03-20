National

PM Modi greets people on Parsi New Year Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Parsi New Year Navroz, and wished that the year ahead brings greater prosperity and furthers the bonds of togetherness.

"Navroz Mubarak! May this special day bring abundance of happiness, prosperity and good health to all. May the coming year be marked by success and progress, and may the bonds of harmony be strengthened. Wishing a joyful and fulfilling year ahead," the prime minister posted on X.

Navroz or Nowruz is a festival of Iranian origin that marks the traditional new year of Parsis.

