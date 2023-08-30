PM Narendra Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Dedicated to unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a sacred reflection of our culture, he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.

मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बहन और भाई के बीच अटूट विश्वास और अगाध प्रेम को समर्पित रक्षाबंधन का ये पावन पर्व, हमारी संस्कृति का पवित्र प्रतिबिंब है। मेरी कामना है, यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में स्नेह, सद्भाव और सौहार्द की भावना को और प्रगाढ़ करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023

The festival is marked by the practice of sisters tying a 'rakhi' on the wrist of their brothers.