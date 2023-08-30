PM Modi greets people on Raksha Bandhan, celebrates with school children

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan on Wednesday and was joined by girl students from different schools at his residence to celebrate the festival.

Dedicated to the unbreakable trust and immense love between sister and brother, this auspicious festival is a "sacred reflection of our culture", he said on X and wished that it strengthens the feelings of affection and harmony in people's lives.

मेरे सभी परिवारजनों को रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। बहन और भाई के बीच अटूट विश्वास और अगाध प्रेम को समर्पित रक्षाबंधन का ये पावन पर्व, हमारी संस्कृति का पवित्र प्रतिबिंब है। मेरी कामना है, यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में स्नेह, सद्भाव और सौहार्द की भावना को और प्रगाढ़ करे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2023

Students tied rakhi on Modi's wrist with the prime minister interacting with them on various issues. "The children shared their positive feelings on the recent success of Chandrayaan-3 mission and expressed their enthusiasm about the upcoming Aditya L-1 mission," a PMO statement said.

They also recited poems and sang songs during the interaction. Impressed by their articulation, Modi encouraged them to explore writing poems on different topics including government schemes for the benefit of the public, it said.

Explaining the importance of self-reliance, Modi also advised the children to use Made-in-India products.

Various students, accompanied by their teachers, participated in the celebration. Representatives of NGOs, widows from Vrindavan, as well as other individuals were also present, it said.