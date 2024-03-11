Advertisment
PM Modi greets people on Ramzan

Narendra Modi attends the inauguration ceremony of several India-assisted development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius, via a video conference, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024.

Narendra Modi (File photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people on the eve of Ramzan.

He said in a post on X, "Wishing everyone a blessed Ramzan. May this holy month bring joy, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives."

The holy Islamic month of Ramzan begins on Tuesday as the Ramzan moon was sighted in various parts of the country on Monday.

