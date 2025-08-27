PM Modi greets people on Samvatsari

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Samvatsari, a sacred day observed by Jains, and said it is a reminder of the beauty of forgiving and the power of compassion.

The prime minister said the day inspires people to nurture bonds with sincerity.

"Samvatsari is a reminder of the beauty of forgiving and the power of compassion. It inspires people to nurture bonds with sincerity.

"As we mark this sacred occasion, may our hearts be filled with humility and our actions reflect kindness as well as goodwill. Michhami Dukkadam!" he said on X.