PM Modi greets people on start of Rath Yatra

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people at the start of the sacred Rath Yatra.

"Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us," Modi said in a post on X.

Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath.