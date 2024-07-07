National

PM Modi greets people on start of Rath Yatra

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people at the start of the sacred Rath Yatra.

"Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us," Modi said in a post on X.

Rath Yatra is a festival associated with Lord Jagannath.

