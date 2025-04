PM Modi greets people on traditional new years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday on the occasion of traditional new years in different parts of the country.

He posted greetings on X on Bohag Bihu, which is celebrated in Assam, Puthandu, observed in Tamil Nadu, and Vishu, which is observed in Kerala.

Puthandu greetings to everyone! pic.twitter.com/8H98EFIYms — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2025

Bohag Bihu wishes to you all! pic.twitter.com/cWbiq86Jox — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2025

He also greeted people on Odia New Year.