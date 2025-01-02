PM Modi offers Chadar on 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, and wished for happiness and peace into everyone's lives.

Advertisment

He also presented a 'chadar' to Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju which would be offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the sufi saint in Ajmer.

Modi said, "Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone’s lives." S

haring a picture of Modi giving a chadar to him and BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui, Rijiju said on X, "This gesture reflects his deep respect for India’s rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion."

Advertisment

Urs is held annually at the shrine of the sufi saint to commemorate his death anniversary.

The prime minister has been annually sending a chadar to the shrine.