New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on Vijayadashami.

This auspicious festival carries the message of eliminating negative forces and embracing goodness in life, Modi said in a post on X.

The country is celebrating Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, on Tuesday, marking the end of Durga Puja. PTI KR RHL