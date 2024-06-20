PM Modi greets President Droupadi Murmu on her 66th birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished President Droupadi Murmu a long and healthy life on her 66th birthday and said her "exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all".

On her birthday, Murmu visited the Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi.

"Jai Jagannath! Today I visited the Jagannath temple in Delhi and prayed for the welfare of all countrymen and that our country continues to set new standards of progress," the president's office said in a post on X, in Hindi, along with pictures of the visit.

Murmu was born on this day in 1958 at Uparbeda village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj.

She was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25, 2022.

Wishing her on her birthday, PM Modi posted on X, "Warm birthday wishes to Rashtrapati Ji. Her exemplary service and dedication to our nation inspire us all. Her wisdom and emphasis on serving the poor and marginalised are a strong guiding force.

"Her life journey gives hope to crores of people. India will always be grateful to her for her tireless efforts and visionary leadership. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.