PM Modi greets Rajinikanth on 75th birthday

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted superstar Rajinikanth on his 75th birthday and said his work has consistently set benchmarks.

The legendary actor, affectionately known as Thalaivar, has enthralled audiences across generations with his performances and distinctive style.

"Greetings to Thiru Rajinikanth Ji on the special occasion of his 75th birthday. His performances have captivated generations and have earned extensive admiration," Modi said in a post on X.

"His body of work spans diverse roles and genres, consistently setting benchmarks. This year has been notable because he completed 50 years in the world of films. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.