PM Modi greets S Jaishankar on his birthday

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on his birthday and lauded his role in strengthening India's foreign policy.

"Best wishes to Dr. S. Jaishankar Ji on his birthday. He has served the nation as a distinguished diplomat and is now playing a key role in strengthening India's foreign policy and ties with the world," the prime minister said in a post on X.

"Praying for his long and healthy life," Modi further said.

Born in 1955, Jaishankar, a diplomat-turned-politician, has been the external affairs minister since 2019. PTI SKU MNK MNK