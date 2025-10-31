PM Modi greets Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on his birthday and lauded his "exemplary" efforts to strengthen the ports and shipping sector in the country.

"Birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal Ji on his birthday," Modi said in a post on X.

"His efforts towards strengthening the ports and shipping sector are exemplary and are adding vigour to our endeavour of building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life," the prime minister said.

Sonowal is the Union Minister for Shipping, Ports and Waterways, and a former chief minister of Assam. PTI SKU AMJ AMJ