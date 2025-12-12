PM Modi greets Sharad Pawar on his birthday

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted veteran leader and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on his 85th birthday.

Pawar is one of the most experienced leaders in the country, having served as chief minister of Maharashtra and as a Union minister in different governments. He is also known for his connections across parties.

"Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. Wishing him a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi and Pawar share a warm bond, with the prime minister often recalling how the veteran leader helped him in his early days in politics in Gujarat.

Politicians cutting across party lines and business leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah and Gautam Adani, gathered for a pre-birthday dinner at Pawar's residence on Wednesday. PTI SKU DIV DIV