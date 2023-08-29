PM Modi greets sportspersons on National Sports Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to hockey great Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary and wished all sportspersons on National Sports Day.

National Sports Day is celebrated on August 29 every year to mark the birth anniversary of legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand.

In a post on X, he said, "On National Sports Day, my greetings to all sportspersons. India is proud of their contributions to the nation. I pay homage to Major Dhyan Chand Ji as well on his birth anniversary."