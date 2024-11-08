PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Telangana Chief Minister and Congress leader A Revanth Reddy on his birthday on Friday, and wished for his long and healthy life.

Advertisment

Reddy, who is serving as chief minister of Telangana since December 7, 2023, turned 55 on Friday.

"Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi said on X.

Best wishes to Telangana CM Shri Revanth Reddy Ji on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life. @revanth_anumula — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2024