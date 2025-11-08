PM Modi greets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on his birthday

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on his birthday, wishing him a long and healthy life.

A former member of RSS student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Reddy joined the Congress in 2017 after a decade-long stint with the TDP.

"Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on X.

Reddy assumed the office of the Chief Minister of Telangana in December 2023 after leading the Congress to victory in the state polls against the then chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led BRS.