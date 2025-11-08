PM Modi greets veteran BJP leader L K Advani on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted BJP veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani on his birthday, hailing him as a "statesman with a towering vision".

Advani, who scripted BJP's rise as a formidable force in national politics, turned 98 on Saturday. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, this year.

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi said.