PM Modi greets VP Dhankhar on his birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on his birthday on Sunday, and said he has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha.

Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, was sworn in as India's 14th vice president on August 11, 2022. He turned 74 on Sunday.

"Greetings to our Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji on his birthday. He is blessed with tremendous knowledge of our Constitution, reflecting from his years of work as a leading lawyer," Modi said on X.

"He has made commendable efforts to boost the productivity of the Rajya Sabha. His interest towards serving society is also immense. May he lead a long and healthy life," the prime minister said.