PM Modi greets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of the All India Trinamool Congress, turned 69 on Friday.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life."

Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 5, 2024

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Banerjee and posted his wishes on 'X' in Bengali.