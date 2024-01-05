Advertisment
PM Modi greets West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on her birthday

05 Jan 2024
Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her birthday.

Banerjee, who is also the chief of the All India Trinamool Congress, turned 69 on Friday.

In a post on 'X', Modi said, "Best wishes to West Bengal CM Mamata Didi on her birthday. Praying for her long and healthy life."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also greeted Banerjee and posted his wishes on 'X' in Bengali.

