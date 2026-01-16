PM Modi, Guv Ravi, Stalin pay rich tributes to Thiruvalluvar

Chennai, Jan 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin and state BJP president Nainar Nagendran on Friday paid rich tributes to Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day.

In a social media post, Modi said, "Today, on Thiruvalluvar Day, paying homage to the versatile Thiruvalluvar, whose works and ideals inspire innumerable people. He believed in a society that is harmonious and compassionate. He personifies the best of Tamil culture." Modi urged the people to read the "Thirukkural", which gives a glimpse of the "outstanding intellect" of Thiruvalluvar.

The Prime Minister also shared videos of his visit to the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari and offering his prayers to the saint poet.

Governor Ravi garlanded and paid floral tribute to the statue of Thiruvalluvar that has been set up at his official residence Lok Bhavan.

Ravi said, "With solemn reverence, the nation bows in tribute to Saint Thiruvalluvar, whose profound wisdom has shaped the moral and spiritual consciousness of Bharat for centuries. The Thirukkural, a timeless Tamil treasure of Bharatiya heritage, transcends time, society and circumstance, firmly rooted in the eternal ethos of Sanatan Dharma." Thiruvalluvar's teachings affirm devotion to the divine and uphold righteous conduct as the highest guiding principle of human life, he said in a post on 'X'.

By addressing both citizens and rulers, the Saint laid enduring foundations for ethical living, just governance and social harmony, Ravi said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the four virtues as told by Thiruvalluvar -- courage, generosity, wisdom and drive -- are the foundation of his regime.

On this day, Stalin said he took a pledge that his government would function on the four virtues -- 'courage' - the bravery to fight against social injustice and communal forces, 'generosity' in offering human centric welfare schemes to aid the poor, 'wisdom' - in nurturing the intellectual growth of the younger generation and an 'energy' for an constructive work toward industrial development and 'women empowerment.

"On this Thiruvalluvar Day, I pledge that these four virtues (as told by Thiruvalluvar) courage, generosity, wisdom and energy, will continue to prevail in Tamil Nadu," he wrote in 'X'.

BJP national working president Nitin Nabin said, "On Thiruvalluvar Day, I bow to the great Tamil sage Thiruvalluvar. His timeless writings continue to guide our society across every sphere of life." "I urge the youth to engage with his works and draw inspiration from his profound insights," Nabin said in a post on 'X'.

BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagendran said, "Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi while visiting various countries, has consistently praised Tamil language. He is someone who has performed unparalleled deeds for the Tamil language, unlike anyone else in history, highlighting that every Indian should take pride in Tamil language." "An evidence to his initiative is the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' held in his own parliamentary constituency 'Varanasi' in which we all got to see how numerous North Indian students eagerly learnt Tamil language," Nagendran said.

"While Tamil brings pride to Thiruvalluvar. It is because of Tamil and Thiruvalluvar not only Tamils, but the entire country gains pride on the world stage," Nagendran said in his social media post.

"On this Thiruvalluvar Day, let us celebrate and worship the glory of the Great Valluvar," he said.

The second day of the Tamil month 'Thai' is celebrated as 'Thiruvalluvar Day'. PTI VIJ VIJ KH