PM Modi hails action by security forces at Cabinet meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Indian armed forces for carrying out targeted strikes at terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The prime minister chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet, hours after 'Operation Sindoor' was launched to destroy terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Soon after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed the Cabinet about Operation Sindoor, the entire Cabinet hailed the action and the prime minister's leadership with thumping of desks.

Modi is also learnt to have said that his government will have zero tolerance towards terror.

The prime minister also separately met the Defence Minister and NSA Ajit Doval and took stock of the evolving situation, sources said.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

The prime minister had earlier given full operational freedom to the armed forces to decide on the targets, manner and timing of the action against terror in the wake of the Pahalgam attack in which 26 civilians were killed