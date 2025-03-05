Advertisment
PM Modi hails Biju Patnaik's contribution on his birth anniversary

Biju Patnaik

Former Odisha Chief Minister Biju Patnaik

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the contribution of former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said he was staunchly committed to democratic ideals.

Biju Patnaik, who was born on this day in 1916, was a two-time chief minister of Odisha.

"Remembering Biju Babu on his birth anniversary. We fondly recall his contribution towards Odisha's development and empowering people," Modi said in a post on X.

"He was also staunchly committed to democratic ideals, strongly opposing the Emergency," the prime minister said.

