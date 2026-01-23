PM Modi hails BJP victory in Thiruvananthapuram civic polls

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 23 (PTI) Celebrating a significant political win in the long-time Left stronghold of Thiruvananthapuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared warm moments with civic leaders at a public event here.

Modi warmly embraced Mayor V V Rajesh, patted him on the back and raised his hand as they waved to the large crowd gathered at Putharikandam Maidan.

As Deputy Mayor Asha Nath bent to touch the PM’s feet, Modi bowed before her with folded hands. He made a similar gesture towards Karamana Jayan, BJP Thiruvananthapuram (Central) district president.

BJP State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and NDA convener Tushar Vellappally welcomed the prime minister and presented him with idols of Lord Ayyappa.

Rajesh gifted Modi figurines of Lord Ganapathy and Lord Vishnu reclining on the serpent Anantha.

In his address, the mayor said a blueprint outlining the problems faced by the State capital and its development potential had been presented to the PM.

"However, this is not complete. After holding conclaves, as suggested by Chandrasekhar, in February, we will meet the PM in Delhi and place before him our requirements to make Thiruvananthapuram one of the top three cities in the country by 2030," Rajesh said.

Addressing the gathering, Modi alleged that both the LDF and the UDF had "neglected Thiruvananthapuram for decades, depriving the city of basic facilities and infrastructure." "The Left and the Congress have consistently failed to address the needs of the people. Our BJP team has already begun working towards a developed Thiruvananthapuram. I ask the people of the city to have faith—the long-overdue change is on its way," he said.

Modi said Thiruvananthapuram would emerge "as a model city for the country" and assured full support to make it one of the best cities in India.

Meanwhile, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty termed the alleged exclusion of the Thiruvananthapuram Mayor from the official welcoming committee that received the prime minister at the airport as "objectionable".

Sivankutty said the exclusion "amounted to an insult to the people of Thiruvananthapuram and violated federal principles", as the Mayor was the first citizen of the city.

He questioned whether internal differences within the BJP led to the Mayor's exclusion or whether Rajesh was deemed unfit to receive the PM.