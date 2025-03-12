PM Modi hails BJP's sweep in Haryana civic polls

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the BJP's big win in the Haryana civic polls as historic, saying the results are an expression of people's unwavering faith in the development works of the state government headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

Less than six months after scoring a hat-trick of wins in the Haryana Assembly elections, the ruling BJP swept the civic polls in the state on Wednesday, bagging nine of the ten mayoral seats.

Modi said on X, "I want to assure people of the state that we will spare no effort in fulfilling their expectations and aspirations." The hardwork of the BJP's workers has played a big role in this grand victory, he said, praising their efforts, while thanking people for their support.

In the outgoing municipal corporations, the BJP had its mayors in seven civic bodies.

The Congress, which was looking for a turn around in its electoral fortunes after suffering a defeat in the 2024 Assembly polls, failed to open its account. PTI KR TIR TIR