PM Modi hails DMDK founder 'Captain' Vijayakanth

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed DMDK founder 'Captain' Vijayakanth and said people across generations remembered him for the good he did for society.

Modi's remarks came after Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant claimed the prime minister was like an elder brother to her and that he always saw her husband and party founder 'Captain' Vijayakanth as more than a political colleague.

Modi said in a post on X, "My dear friend Captain Vijayakanth was remarkable! He and I interacted so closely over the years and also worked together." "People across generations remember him for the good he did for society," Modi said, tagging Premallatha's post that carried a video of her remarks.

She said Vijayakanth was not just a towering figure in Tamil cinema and politics but also a man who earned the love and respect of many, including the prime minister.

"Narendra Modi ji always saw him as more than a political colleague. He would fondly call him the 'lion of Tamil Nadu' and check on him like an elder brother during his illness. Their bond was built on true affection and mutual respect -- it was a friendship that went beyond politics," she said.

Posting the video on X, Premallatha said both Modi and her husband were very good friends. He made it a point to greet Vijayakanth on his birthdays or asked her about his health whenever the DMDK founder took ill.

"Then prime minister who spoke to me assured me of his help in case of any need. 'You can ask me if you need help. I am like your elder brother', he said. And I can't forget those words in my lifetime," she said.

Vijayakanth died at 71 on December 28, 2023, due to age-related ailments.

The prime minister discussed many things concerning the people with remarkable humility. "He is like a brother to us," Premallatha said.

She also recalled the letter the prime minister wrote to Vijayakanth about the relations they cherished and the gesture of conferring the Padma Bhushan on him.

"We used to admire Modi ji for many things... He was always simple, humane and a great leader. He came from a small family, yet he achieved the highest. This takes Modi ji to the people's hearts," she said.

The DMDK parted ways with the BJP and aligned with the AIADMK in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The PMK, another AIADMK ally, however, joined hands with the BJP.

The ruling DMK combine emerged victorious in the polls, securing all 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu.