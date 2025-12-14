PM Modi hails Emperor Mutharaiyar-II as formidable administrator

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II as a formidable administrator and a great patron of Tamil culture.

The prime minister said he was glad that Vice President C P Radhakrishnan released a commemorative postage stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II, popularly known as Suvaran Maran.

"Glad that the Vice President, Thiru CP Radhakrishnan Ji, released a stamp in honour of Emperor Perumbidugu Mutharaiyar II (Suvaran Maran). He was a formidable administrator blessed with remarkable vision, foresight and strategic brilliance," Modi said.

"He was known for his commitment to justice. He was a great patron of Tamil culture as well. I call upon more youngsters to read about his extraordinary life," the prime minister said.

Earlier, the VP said that the release of the stamp was part of efforts to recognise unsung heroes to revive India's cultural pride, as the nation marches towards Viksit Bharat.