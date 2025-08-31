PM Modi hails footballers from MP village in 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast; 4 to get training in Germany

Shahdol, Aug 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised young footballers from Vicharpur village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, popularly known as "Mini Brazil", during his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, with four of them set to undergo training in Germany.
Modi said he had first mentioned Shahdol's football craze two years ago after meeting players during his visit to the district.
"In my podcast, I had referred to these players. Former German footballer and coach Dietmar Beiersdorfer also heard about them. The life journey of Shahdol's young footballers deeply impressed and inspired him," he said.
PM Modi said Beiersdorfer has offered to train Shahdol's players at a football academy in Germany.
The Madhya Pradesh government has also contacted him, and some players are expected to travel for training soon.
Talking to PTI, national football player and NIS coach Rais Ahmed, who has developed a football nursery in Vicharpur, said that two boys, two girls and one coach will undergo training in Germany.
He said discussions have taken place with the Shahdol divisional commissioner, collector, additional superintendent of police and officials from the state sports and youth welfare department, as well as the Union sports ministry.
Ahmed expressed hope that the group may leave for Germany in October or November.
"The training will provide players and the coach with modern technical knowledge and prepare them to compete at the international level. This historic achievement once again proves that rural talent can earn recognition on the global stage through hard work, passion and right guidance," he said.