PM Modi hails golden double for Jaismine and Minakshi at World Boxing Championships

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Jaismine Lamboria and Minakshi Hooda for winning the gold medal in the 57 kg and 48 kg categories, respectively, at the 2025 World Boxing Championships, and said that their stupendous performances will inspire countless athletes.

The PM also hailed the Indian women's hockey team for making the nation proud by winning the silver medal in the Women's Asia Cup 2025.

"Proud of Minakshi on her outstanding performance at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool! She brings home the Gold in the 48kg category," Modi said in a post on X.

"Her success and determination are very motivating for Indian athletes. Wishing her the very best for her upcoming endeavours," he said.

In another post, the prime minister said, "Congratulations to @BoxerJaismine for her triumph at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in the 57kg weight category! Her stupendous performance will inspire countless athletes in the times to come. Best wishes for her future endeavours." Lamboria and Hooda cemented their place in Indian boxing history, clinching World Championship titles with gritty wins as the country capped off its best-ever campaign in the women's section on foreign soil.

Jaismine outclassed Paris Olympics silver medallist Julia Szeremeta of Poland in the 57 kg summit clash late on Saturday night, prevailing 4-1 on the judges' scorecards (30-27, 29-28, 30-27, 28-29, 29-28) to end her stupendous campaign with a golden flourish.

Debutant Minakshi followed suit a day later on Sunday, out-punching Paris Olympics bronze medallist Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan by the same margin in the 48 kg final to exact revenge for her World Cup loss in July.

Congratulating the women's hockey team, Modi said, "Our Indian Women's Hockey Team has made the nation proud by winning the Silver Medal in the Women's Asia Cup 2025. Congratulations to them. Their determination and team spirit are simply outstanding. Wishing them the very best for the times to come." The Indian women's hockey team lost 1-4 to China in the Asia Cup final, missing out on direct qualification for next year's World Cup, in Hangzhou on Sunday.