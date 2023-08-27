PM Modi hails HS Prannoy for winning Bronze medal at World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed Badminton star HS Prannoy for winning the Bronze medal at the World Championships and said he is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts.

Prannoy's dream run at the World Championships ended after he lost in three games to world number 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the men's singles semifinal to sign off with a bronze, extending India's record of having at least one medallist in the showpiece since 2011.

In a post on X, Modi said, "What a brilliant achievement by @PRANNOYHSPRI at BWF World Championships 2023! Congratulations to him on winning the Bronze medal." "His skill and hard work have shone brightly throughout the tournament. He is a true inspiration to all badminton enthusiasts," the prime minister said.

Prannoy squandered an opening game advantage and a 5-1 lead in the second as Vitidsarn, a three-time former world junior champion, dished out better defence and attack to win 18-21 21-13 21-14 and seal a second successive final spot.

Notwithstanding the loss, it was a brilliant achievement for Prannoy as he became only the fifth Indian men's singles player to win a World Championships medal. PTI ASK RHL