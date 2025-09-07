PM Modi hails Indian men's hockey team's Asia Cup triumph

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian men's hockey team for winning the Asia Cup 2025 held in Bihar's Rajgir, and said this is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports.

Modi also appreciated the state government and people of Bihar, "whose efforts have ensured Rajgir hosted a brilliant tournament and has become a vibrant sporting hub".

"Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for their splendid win in the Asia Cup 2025 held in Rajgir, Bihar. This win is even more special because they have defeated the defending champions, South Korea!" Modi said on X.

"This is a proud moment for Indian hockey and Indian sports. May our players continue to scale even greater heights and bring more glory to the nation!" the prime minister said.

Dilpreet Singh scored a brace as a dominant India defeated defending champions South Korea 4-1 to win the men's Asia Cup hockey tournament after a hiatus of eight years and qualify for next year's FIH World Cup, here on Sunday.

With four titles in their bag, India have become the second-most successful team in the Asia Cup behind five-time champions Korea.

India had last won the title in 2017 in Dhaka following successes in the 2003 (Kuala Lumpur) and 2007 (Chennai) editions of the continental tournament.

The title ensured India's direct entry into next year's FIH World Cup to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 14 to 30.