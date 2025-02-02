PM Modi hails Indian women's team for U-19 World Cup title win

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian women's cricket team for winning the ICC under-19 T20 World Cup and said the victory is the result of excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit.

A dominant India won a second successive U-19 Women's T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket drubbing of South Africa in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

"Immensely proud of our Nari Shakti! Congratulations to the Indian team for emerging victorious in the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025," Modi said in a post on X.

"This victory is the result of our excellent teamwork as well as determination and grit. It will inspire several upcoming athletes. My best wishes to the team for their future endeavours," he said.