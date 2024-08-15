PM Modi hails India's 'vibrant' space sector

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) India's "vibrant" space sector is playing a key role in making India a strong nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi also said his government has made many reforms in the space sector, liberating it from the restrictions of the past "Hundreds of start-ups have come up in the space sector. It is becoming vibrant. It is playing a key role in making India a strong nation." "We have made many reforms in the space sector. We have liberated it from the restrictions of the past," the prime minister said. PTI GVS GSN GVS GSN GSN