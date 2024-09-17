PM Modi hails Men's Hockey Team for winning Asian Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 and said their remarkable performance made the nation proud.

A determined India claimed their fifth Hero Asian Champions Trophy title with a fighting 1-0 victory over hosts China on Tuesday, completing a display of absolute dominance in the tournament in which they won all their matches.

Defender Jugraj Singh scored a rare field goal as the defending champions toiled hard before getting the better of their opponents.

"Congratulations to the incredible Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2024!" Modi said on X.

"Their remarkable performance, unwavering spirit and dedication have made the nation proud," the prime minister said.

It was not easy for the Harmanpreet Singh-led India as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

Eventually, Jugraj broke the deadlock in the 51st minute to hand the Paris Olympics bronze medallists the win against a resolute Chinese side, which was playing in only its second international tournament final. PTI ASK TIR TIR