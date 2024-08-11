PM Modi hails President Murmu for being conferred with Timor-Leste's highest honour

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed President Droupadi Murmu on being honoured with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste and said that it reflects the strong ties and mutual respect between the two countries.

Murmu arrived in Dili (Timor-Leste) on Saturday on the first-ever presidential visit from India to Timor-Leste.

Murmu received the Grand Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the country's highest honour from President Jose Ramos-Horta.

"It is a proud moment for us to see Rashtrapati Ji being honoured with the Grand-Collar of the Order of Timor-Leste, the nation's highest civilian award," Modi said.

"This reflects the strong ties and mutual respect between our countries. It is also a recognition of her monumental contribution to public life for several years," the prime minister said in a post on X.