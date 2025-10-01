PM Modi hails RSS' role in nation-building, says it showed no bitterness despite attacks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the RSS on its centenary celebrations, and said the organisation never displayed any bitterness despite several attacks on it as it continued to work on the principle of nation first.

Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) here, Modi highlighted the contribution of the Sangh in nation-building and said it reached every corner of the country with the goal of fostering harmony by removing divisions of caste or creed and spreading the message of an inclusive society.

"The Sangh has fought against the atrocities of the British. Their only interest has always been love towards the nation," Modi said, adding that Sangh volunteers gave shelter to freedom fighters and its leaders were also jailed during the freedom struggle.

The prime minister said there have been numerous attempts to crush the spirit of the RSS by levelling allegations and registering false cases.

"The RSS has never been bitter, despite attempts to make false cases against them, attempts to ban them, and other challenges, because we are part of society where we accept both the good and the bad," he said, in an apparent reference to the ban on the RSS after the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi said even the then RSS chief Madhav Golwalkar was falsely implicated in a case and sent to jail.

"Yet, when he came out, he said with calm wisdom: 'At times, the tongue may get caught under the teeth, but we do not break teeth'," the prime minister said.

He said every 'swayamsevak' has unflinching trust in democracy and constitutional institutions, which gave them strength when faced with challenges.

"When Emergency was imposed, this trust gave strength to every swayamsevak to face it," he said.

The prime minister also released a special postage stamp and a commemorative coin to mark the centenary of the RSS.

"The Rs 100 coin features the national emblem on one side and on the other side it depicts a majestic image of Bharat Mata in Varada Mudra with a lion, while swayamsevaks are shown bowing before her in devotion and dedication," Modi said.

"For the first time in the history of independent India the image of Bharat Mata has been featured on Indian currency which marks a moment of great pride and historical significance," he said.

The prime minister said the foundation of RSS on Vijaya Dashmi 100 years ago was not just a coincidence, it was the resurrection of a tradition which has been continuing for thousands of years.

"The Sangh has been synonymous with patriotism and service since its inception," he said.

Modi asserted that the RSS believes in 'One India, Great India' yet post-Independence attempts were made to prevent it from joining the national mainstream "Unity in diversity has always been the soul of India, if this principle is broken then India will weaken. Despite challenges, the RSS stands strong and is tirelessly serving the nation," he added.

The centenary celebrations were organised by the Ministry of Culture and attended by RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the RSS was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens.

Modi was himself an RSS 'pracharak' and made a mark as an able organiser before being shifted to the BJP, which draws its ideological inspiration from the Hindutva organisation.