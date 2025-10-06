PM Modi hails V K Malhotra as excellent organiser, institution builder

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed veteran BJP leader V K Malhotra as an excellent organiser and an institution builder, who traversed the worlds of electoral and organisational politics with equal ease.

In a blog post on his website, Modi said that Malhotra, who passed away last week, provided stable leadership to the Jana Sangh and the Delhi unit of the BJP.

"From the late 1960s onwards, VK Malhotra Ji remained a permanent figure in public life. Few leaders can claim to have such a long, unbroken span of public engagement. He was a tireless Karyakarta, an excellent organiser and an institution builder," the prime minister said.

Penned my thoughts on Shri VK Malhotra Ji’s life, work and how he personified the best of our Party’s ethos. From politics and parliament to service and sports, he left behind an indelible impact.https://t.co/vf5jZTE4c4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

Malhotra had the wonderful ability to traverse the worlds of electoral politics and organisational politics with equal ease, providing stable leadership to the Jana Sangh and the BJP's Delhi unit, he said.

"A glimpse of his life will make everyone understand the core ethos of the RSS, the Jana Sangh, and the BJP - courage in the face of adversity, service above self and a deep-rooted commitment to national and cultural values," Modi said.

The prime minister recalled the 1999 Lok Sabha elections when Malhotra defeated Congress leader Manmohan Singh from the South Delhi constituency.

"It was a high-profile election, where he was pitted against an important Congress leader. The full might of the Congress ecosystem descended upon his South Delhi constituency, but Malhotra Ji never reduced the level of discourse," Modi said.

He ran a positive campaign, ignoring vile attacks and won with over 50 per cent of the vote, the prime minister said, attributing Malhotra's victory to his strong connect on the ground.

"He was skilled at nurturing close relationships with Karyakartas and understanding the aspirations of the voters," Modi said.

Malhotra was not a bystander but an active participant speaking the voice of the public, the prime minister said recalling his contribution to the cow protection movement in the late 1960s, where he also became a victim of police excesses.

"He was at the forefront of the anti-Emergency movement. When Sikhs were being brutally butchered on the streets of Delhi, he was a voice of calm and peace and stood strongly with the Sikh community," Modi said.

The prime minister said one of Malhotra's greatest traits was his role as an institution builder.

"He was among the top leaders who founded and nurtured several institutions related to the RSS. Through his efforts, many cultural, educational and social organisations found growth and mentorship. These institutions became nurseries of talent and service, carrying forward the vision of a self-reliant, value-driven society," the prime minister said.

Malhotra passed away on September 30 at the age of 93.