PM Modi hails valour of soldiers on Armed Forces Flag Day

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) On Armed Forces Flag Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said soldiers' "bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us and their dedication keeps us safe".

The Armed Forces Flag Day is dedicated to honouring the soldiers and the veterans of India's armed forces. It has been observed annually on this day since 1949.

"Armed Forces Flag Day is about saluting the valour, determination and sacrifices of our courageous soldiers," Modi said in a post on X.

"Their bravery inspires us, their sacrifices humble us and their dedication keeps us safe. Let's also contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund," the prime minister said.