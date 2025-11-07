PM Modi has also worn a skull cap, says CM Revanth Reddy amid BJP criticism

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (PTI) Facing flak for donning a skullcap during the Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll campaign, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday said he respects all religions and pointed out that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had worn one in the past.

Responding to Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar's remarks, the CM said he follows Hinduism and respects other faiths.

"Narendra Modi ji wore a cap. I will send those photos. What is Narendra Modi ji's policy, he (Sanjay Kumar) should clarify that first," he told reporters here.

If BJP leaders feel that Muslim minorities should not exist in the country, it is their "poverty of thought," Reddy said.

"There is a defect in Bandi Sanjay's thinking. I will send him details of BJP leaders wearing caps," he added.

Noting that it is one's duty to honour the practices of any religious place one visits, he said his government upholds equality among all religions and respects all faiths.

In response to the allegations of Muslim appeasement following his comments that 'Congres means Muslims and Muslims mean Congress', Reddy said he had described Hindus and Muslims as two eyes of the Congress.

"Congress treats all religions and 140 crore population as equal. The grand old party, whenever it was in power, gave opportunities to minorities," he said citing examples of former President Zakir Hussain, Salman Khurshid and many others.

According to Reddy, BJP and BRS are on the same side in Telangana, while Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and AIMIM are aligned on the other.

The AIMIM is supporting the Congress in the November 11 Jubilee Hills by-election.

Referring to Bandi Sanjay Kumar's comments that Hindus should consolidate as a 'vote bank' in Jubilee Hills for the BJP, Reddy said the saffron would lose its deposit in the bypoll.

"Is he going to accept Hindus are not with BJP then, Hindus are opposing Narendra Modi ji's leadership? So, Bandi Sanjay has to understand. Here, BJP and BRS are one and the same," he said.

The CM accused BJP leader and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy of "supporting the BRS".

Asked if the Jubilee Hills bypoll would serve as a referendum on his government, he said every election is a test for the government's performance.

Reddy said his government would like to analyse the outcome of any election and strive to work better. He also said he campaigns with the same vigour in every election.

Taking a swipe at BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, the CM said Rao has not so far appealed to voters.

Launching a sharp attack on BRS Working President K T Rama Rao and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, the Chief Minister dubbed them as "bad brothers" who were obstructing development initiatives of his government, including Musi river redevelopment in Hyderabad.

Highlighting that it was Congress government in undivided Andhra Pradesh which established the international airport, metro rail, Hitech City and reputed institutions in Hyderabad after the initiatives taken by then CM Chandrababu Naidu, Revanth Reddy claimed that neither the BRS nor BJP secured any any major projects for the city.

The voters of Jubilee Hills should make a comparison between the Congress rule and that of the BRS and BJP (at the Centre) during 2014 to 2024 and decide in favour of Congress, he said.

On the protest by private professional colleges against the delay in the release of tuition fees reimbursement dues, Reddy said the government would clear it in instalments.

He asked if the managements are trying to blackmail the government, asserting that they should not make students suffer by closing down colleges. PTI SJR GDK SJR ROH