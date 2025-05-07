PM Modi has avenged April 22 terror attack: Pahalgam victim Lt Vinay Narwal's mother

Chandigarh: Pahalgam terror victim Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal's mother, Asha Narwal, on Wednesday hailed India for avenging the April 22 attack and said their entire family and people of the country stand with the government.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"It is a very good thing that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has avenged the (Pahalgam) attack. I am with them (the govt), people are with them, and our entire family is with them," Asha told reporters in Karnal.

"I want to tell our Army to give a befitting reply so that such incidents (like Pahalgam) do not occur again," she said and added that those who got martyred have got justice.

Married about three weeks ago, Narwal (26), accompanied by his wife Himanshi, was on a honeymoon in south Kashmir's Pahalgam town when terrorists shot him at point blank, an incident in which 25 others, mostly tourists, were also killed.