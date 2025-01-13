PM Modi has brought J-K out of darkness of despair and set it on path of bright future: LG Sinha

Sonamarg, Jan 13 (PTI) Asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought Jammu and Kashmir out of the darkness of despair and set it on the path to a bright future, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said after the Z-Morh tunnel was inaugurated on Monday.

Sinha said the tunnel marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as it will not only transform the fortunes of the tourism sector in Sonamarg but also improve the social and economic conditions of the area.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the strategically important Z-Morh tunnel in the Sonamarg area, ensuring year-round access to the tourist destination. After inaugurating the ₹2,700 crore project, the prime minister inspected the tunnel and interacted with project officials.

"I can say that the Prime Minister has lifted Jammu and Kashmir out of the darkness of despair and set it on the path to a bright future. From the swamp of hopelessness, he has led the region toward a new journey of shining development," Sinha said while addressing a public meeting after the inauguration.

Sinha praised the prime minister’s role in rebuilding a new Jammu and Kashmir. “You (the people) had countless dreams of progress. Step by step, I believe the Prime Minister has worked to make all your dreams come true,” he said.

Referring to Kashmir as a paradise once confined to books, the LG said “Under his leadership, the paradise being discussed in books has been turned into reality on this land.” He added that by eliminating terrorism and separatism, the prime minister has instilled a new sense of self-confidence and self-reliance in the region.

"The guidance and support for building a new Jammu and Kashmir have created a solid foundation for the bright future of women and youth here. From sports to agriculture, there has been a revolution of change. From cities to villages, a wave of equitable, multi-sectoral development has given every citizen of this region the opportunity to live with dignity and respect," he added.

The LG also paid homage to the seven individuals who lost their lives in a terror attack near the tunnel last October, acknowledging their sacrifice as the foundation for transformative projects in the region.

“This tunnel is a game changer, not only for winter tourism but also for the socio-economic development of the Sonamarg region,” he said.

Highlighting the region’s transformation, Sinha said J-K is no longer synonymous with terrorism but has become a hub for tourism. In 2024, the region welcomed 2.5 crore tourists, up from 2 crore in 2023.

"With significant infrastructure expansion, new industrial policies, extended highways, grassroots-level democracy, and holistic development in agriculture and horticulture, a new wave of revolution has transformed the social and economic landscape here," he said.

"The prime minister has given the people of Jammu and Kashmir a dignified life, instilling confidence and hope," the LG said.

He added that initiatives under Modi’s leadership have revolutionized agriculture, sports, and grassroots democracy, bringing equitable development across cities and villages.

The LG outlined significant infrastructure projects, including Rs 1.5 lakh crore worth of national highways under construction, the Amritsar-Katra Expressway, and the upcoming Udhampur-Srinagar rail link, which aims to connect Kashmir to Kanyakumari. Eight tunnel projects are also nearing completion, with a deadline of December 2025, he said.

Sinha further stated that the Zoji-La Tunnel, slated for completion by 2026, will provide year-round connectivity to Leh and Ladakh, further integrating remote areas. “Over 99 per cent of villages with a population of over 250 have already been connected under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, with efforts underway to include the remaining ones,” he said.

Sinha credited Modi for laying the groundwork for a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir's youth and women, and emphasised opportunities for underprivileged groups like Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and OBCs. “From the swamp of hopelessness, he has led the region toward shining development,” the LG remarked. PTI AB AB SKY SKY