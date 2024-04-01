PM Modi has brought peace, development to Northeast: Tripura CM

Agartala, Apr 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought peace and development to the Northeast by signing as many as 12 accords, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday.

The 12 accords include peace agreements with the outlawed group National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) in 2019, Bodo Accord and Bru agreement in 2019 and resolving the boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

"The prime minister believes that the country will not prosper if the Northeast is not developed. Since peace is the precondition for development, the Modi government has worked hard to bring peace to the region by singing 12 accords with various organisations. Today, peace prevails not only in Tripura but also in the entire region," he said at an election rally in Karbook in Gomati district.

Saha said that the Bru Accord resolved the 23-year-old problem of the internally displaced people.

"The Bru people were leading a miserable life in relief camps but no government could provide a solution... it was the Modi government that ended the problem by signing an agreement in 2020. Now, they are settled in 12 locations in Tripura and the Centre has provided Rs 600 crore for their rehabilitation," he said.

Claiming that the Act East policy has led to fast-track infrastructure building in the region, the chief minister said, "These measures have brought peace and development in the northeastern states." Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "They had tried to forge an alliance with the Tipra Motha before the elections but failed. Tipra Motha, having realised that only Modiji can provide solutions to problems, has joined the BJP government. Now, the opposition in Tripura means only the unholy alliance between the CPI (M) and Congress." The chief minister urged the electors to vote for Kriti Devi Debbarman, who is contesting from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency. PTI PS ACD