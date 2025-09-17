PM Modi has dedicated every moment of his life to service of nation: Nadda

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 75 on Wednesday, has dedicated every movement of his life to the service of the nation and exhorted people to adopt indigenous products, responding to his call to make India self-reliant.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating an exhibition on Modi's life here, Nadda said the prime minister has made a huge contribution in strengthening the country and putting it on the path of progress.

Over the last 11 years of his tenure as the prime minister, he has strengthened India and also established its strong identity across the world, Nadda said.

"Service is his inspiration, 'Nation First' is his resolve," the BJP chief, also a Union minister, said.

Nadda said Prime Minister Modi has also made a huge contribution in rendering and making 'Bharatiya' culture and ideology glorious, not just in the country but across the world.

"Under the prime minister's leadership, we are moving forward with the vision of 'swadeshi' and a self-reliant India. Today itself, he said that anything made in India, imbued with the sweat of the people and has the fragrance of the Indian soil, is swadeshi (indigenous product)," the BPP chief said.

"We have to work for that," he said, appealing to contribute to making India stronger and self-reliant by buying 'swadeshi' products.

"It's Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2. Lakhs of people had adopted khadi during the freedom struggle. I appeal to you that you also join that movement and buy khadi," the BJP chief said.

Addressing an event in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday said the ongoing festive season is also a time to reaffirm the mantra of 'swadeshi', and urged people to ensure that whatever they buy or sell is made in India.

Modi recalled Mahatma Gandhi's use of 'swadeshi' as a tool for Independence and said it must now become the foundation of a developed India. This will be possible only when people take pride in 'swadeshi' products, he said, appealing to people to choose 'Made in India' products. PTI PK PK KSS KSS